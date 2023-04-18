Playoffs in the NBA: Sacramento also wins game two against the Warriors

Status: 04/18/2023 07:28 a.m

The Golden State Warriors threatens in the NBA-Playoffs the early end. The champion also lost the second game in the North American Basketball League to those Sacramento Kings. Also the Philadelphia 76ers went in their series against the Brooklyn Nets 2-0 lead.

After losing 123-126 at the start of the playoffs, Golden State also lost the second game to the Sacramento Kings on Monday evening (04/18/2023/local time) with 106-114. The current NBA champion around superstar Stephen Curry now has to hope for a turnaround in the best-of-seven series in the two upcoming home games.

Green with one intemperance, Fox ice cold

Curry’s 28 points weren’t enough for the Warriors to win because last year’s champions lost the ball too much. For the Kings, De’Aaron Fox was the match winner with 24 points and a crucial late three-pointer. Another key scene was the freak out of Golden States Draymond Green, who was shut out in the last quarter after kicking Domantas Sabonis in the chest.

76ers vs. Nets on course

In the second game of the evening, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-84 and also increased their lead in their playoff series to 2-0. Tyrese Maxey was the 76ers’ top pitcher with 33 points. Joel Embiid contributed 20 points and a strong 19 rebounds. James Harden, the second superstar in the 76ers, remained very inconspicuous with 8 points. Cam Johnson had 28 points for the Nets.