Aktien Frankfurt opening: DAX gets bogged down – pessimists gain the upper hand

Since his training as a banker, Konstantin Oldenburger has been involved with events on the international financial markets. The graduate business economist has a trading license for the cash market at Deutsche Börse AG. Oldenburger experienced the events surrounding the Lehman bankruptcy directly in the trading room of a broker with all the stress, the tragedies and the behavior of the market participants in an extreme situation. When it comes to market analysis, he specializes in charting techniques, using Elliot Wave theory, Fibonacci numbers and symmetries that occur in the market. The currency market in particular, but also long-term trends in stocks and indices are on Konstantin Oldenburger’s agenda.

