FBI agents conducted a search of the beach house Joe Biden a Rehoboth Beach, nel Delawarein the context of the investigation into classified documents.

The personal lawyer of the president made it known in a statement, Bob Farmer, which explains that “with the president’s full support and cooperation, the Justice Department is conducting a search of his home.” On January 20, however, she had arrived at Biden’s house in Wilmington, where several groups of classified documents had been found.

FBI agents also searched the Penn Biden Center in mid-November after Biden’s lawyers earlier this month found classified material stored in a locked cabinet in an office he used after leaving the vice presidency. key-closed. The new search takes place on the day the Justice Department announced that Robert Hur, the special prosecutor in charge of the investigation, has formally assumed office.

“In accordance with standard Justice Department procedures, in the interest of the security and integrity of the operation, this search was conducted without public notice and we have agreed to cooperate,” Bauer added, calling today’s action “a further step of a thorough and timely process by the department that we will continue to fully support and facilitate”.

“We will provide further information at the conclusion of the search,” concludes Biden’s lawyer. In Wilmington, the feds found another set of classified documents. Biden bought the house in Rehoboth after leaving the vice presidency, and often spends the weekend with his wife at the beach house.