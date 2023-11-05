Home » Fear at Hamburg airport, father kidnaps his daughter and breaks into the car with her: airport closed
World

Fear at Hamburg airport, father kidnaps his daughter and breaks into the car with her: airport closed

by admin
Fear at Hamburg airport, father kidnaps his daughter and breaks into the car with her: airport closed

Aboard a car, armed, he broke through the security barrier and entered a ramp of the airport. His 4 year old daughter is with him. Hamburg Helmut Schmidt Airport remains closed after a man, last night around 8pm, drove an Audi without license plates and barricaded himself in front of the general aviation terminal. From there, he fired several shots, without causing any damage. The choice to park next door to a Turkish Airline passenger planeas the Bildit is not accidental: at the origin of the gesture there is a family drama due to custody issues and the man, 35 years old, asks to be taken to Turkey with his 4 year old daughter. “The police operation continues, air traffic remains suspended until further notice. We have mobilized police psychologists and are currently talking to the perpetrator, we are counting on a negotiated solution,” the police spokeswoman told regional public television Ndr. The father is still negotiating with the police while the airport remains closed.

Previous Article

The attacks in Gaza today will cause more massacres tomorrow: let’s learn from our grandparents

See also  huge damages - Corriere TV

You may also like

Satellite Images and Videos Suggest Israel’s Ground Forces...

Wild Nothing, review of their album Hold (2023)

When Enzo Ferrari ordered the Miami Vice car...

Beaujolais Nouveau – Mondolinguo – French

Grounded is updated with a very complete level...

Two Convicted and Fined for Pimping in La...

For Zelensky, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is not over...

Albertucho, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

President Abinader Inaugurates 168 Affordable Apartments in Santo...

USA, thousands of people on the streets of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy