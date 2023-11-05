Fear at Hamburg airport, father kidnaps his daughter and breaks into the car with her: airport closed

Aboard a car, armed, he broke through the security barrier and entered a ramp of the airport. His 4 year old daughter is with him. Hamburg Helmut Schmidt Airport remains closed after a man, last night around 8pm, drove an Audi without license plates and barricaded himself in front of the general aviation terminal. From there, he fired several shots, without causing any damage. The choice to park next door to a Turkish Airline passenger planeas the Bildit is not accidental: at the origin of the gesture there is a family drama due to custody issues and the man, 35 years old, asks to be taken to Turkey with his 4 year old daughter. “The police operation continues, air traffic remains suspended until further notice. We have mobilized police psychologists and are currently talking to the perpetrator, we are counting on a negotiated solution,” the police spokeswoman told regional public television Ndr. The father is still negotiating with the police while the airport remains closed.

