two opposite economies, between internal and external developments From FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. USA and EU: two opposite economies, between internal and external developments

Between Washington and Brussels there is not only an ocean in between, but also economic indices that show two completely different moments, burdened by the geopolitical perspectives of conflicts on the geographical map

Let’s set a laid table. Let’s have an occasion to celebrate. Any one, and if Christmas is still far away, let’s take Uncle Ugo’s birthday. Let’s say a nice old-fashioned family reunion, with relatives laden with bottles of wine, trays of pastries, and aunts crossing the threshold with a nice, high-pitched, flirtatious, prolonged “hello”. Let’s imagine a similar scene, where in the midst of all that affection, sooner or later, we know, he too will knock on the door: the infamous cousin. The one that has always been better, that even if we got a 9 at school he got a 9+, the one that “have you seen how good your cousin is?”. What ultimately also does us good as a reference to reach or even just as a challenge to overcome, even if it sometimes seems distant to us. Too distant, as if there were an ocean in between.

Speaking of salt water – a lot of it –, this week we’re going to take a look at the – many – differences between Europa e America, divided by a large blue spot on the map and by a significant step in the economic trend. After all, history teaches that the Eurozone has rarely surpassed the States, but it is always worth believing in it. And if we’re ready to do that, we can move forward with the piece.

Pronti? Let’s go!

HOT SUMMER, HOT WINTER

If the American economy is flying high, the rest of us are a little more shy. This, in a nutshell, is the situation that presents itself at the end of third quarter of 2023. Ours is not so much an austerity choice, but rather the result of a much more positive trend on the other side of the Atlantic. We are talking about a 4.9% increase in real GDP, excluding theinflation. Of course it must be said that the data coming from the USA is annualized, while ours move from quarter to quarter, but even in proportion we don’t make a great impression. And yes, they too had to deal with a monetary squeeze not unlike ours. But then how is it possible?

Continue reading

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

Share this: Facebook

X

