The words of President Powell in Jackson Hole do not hide particular news, but serve to dampen the hopes of a softening on the rates of the US Central Bank
by Maximilian Cellino
Stock markets plummeting, bond yields rising, euro back below parity against the dollar. It is enough to line up these three reactions on the financial markets to understand how the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, has substantially “disappointed” investors in the long-awaited speech he gave Friday at the Jackson Hole symposium. The market bulletin speaks of a sudden retreat of Wall Street which forced Europe to a heavy closure (-2.5% for the …