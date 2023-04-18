Home » Federica Nargi, the new “spot” is a scream: in explosive form on social networks!
Federica Nargi, the new “spot” is a scream: in explosive form on social networks!

Federica Nargi, the new “spot” is a scream: in explosive form on social networks!

Federica Nargi is increasingly in shape and continues to be popular on social media. The wife of the former striker Alessandro Matri has one of the most followed Instagram profiles in Italy, given the over 4 million followers she can boast. The Roman showgirl is always very active and the fans appreciate the continuous involvement.

The showgirl was the “blackberry” tissue of Striscia la Notizia from the summer of 2008 to the summer of 2012 alongside Costanza Caracciolo, current partner of Bobo Vieri. Federica Nargi is one of the most popular faces on the Italian scene and for this reason she is often the protagonist of various advertising campaigns.

The latest in chronological order seems to have definitely hit the mark. Nargi is one of the faces of a well-known underwear company and in the last post she literally drove her followers crazy. An “adv” that brought over 100,000 likes on her Instagram profile in just over three hours.

Sensational and absolutely justified numbers given the shape shown by Federica Nargi, who completely blew up Instagram in the morning. From “The most beautiful woman in Italy” to “You are the most beautiful woman in the world” up to her envy for her husband “in another life, I would be born Matri”.

