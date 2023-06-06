Home » Fedez against Morgan, on X Factor “war” in sight? “I hope it’s professional”
Fedez against Morgan, on X Factor “war” in sight? “I hope it’s professional”

Fedez against Morgan, on X Factor “war” in sight? “I hope it’s professional”

Fedez comment Morgan and his participation as a new juror in the next edition of X Factor. A few days ago, in fact, the Sky talent show called Morgan to replace Rkomi and therefore sit next to Dargen D’Amico, Amber Angiolini and, indeed, Fedez. Not even started the new season that already the husband of Clare Ferragni he does not send them to the artist. Let’s see together what she said.

Chiara Ferragni, the photo of her daughter Vittoria and the detail that annoys the fans: «She does and you don’t?»

Chiara Ferragni, turnover doubled in 2022: revenues at 14.2 million, how much she earns with her companies

Fedez’s “not nice” comment

The Milanese rapper let himself go to a comment about his colleague Morgan which seems to have not been the nicest to say. During the presentation of the line ups of the LoveMi 2023 concert and event, he was joined by journalists from Corriere della Sera who asked him what he thought of the former Bluvertigo’s return to X Factor.

The answer was quite interesting: «Morgan? I hope it is professional and that it arrives at least on time. And he is not taken for granted, because it has never been like this ». How will the artist respond to Fedez’s jab and what can we expect from this new edition of X Factor?

See also  Palermo airport, new baggage check machine inaugurated

