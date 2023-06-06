The Federal Association of Resident Diabetologists (BVND) has a new …

Federal Association of Resident Diabetologists (BVND)

The diabetologist Toralf Schwarz was elected as the new chairman of the BVND board. Pleasing: the new board members not only represent different federal states, but there is also a gender balance and above all: everyone is highly motivated!

On Friday, May 19, 2023, the time had come: After the three-year legislative period, the BVND board elections were due this year. The BVND General Assembly took place as part of the 57th Diabetes Congress of the DDG in Berlin. The turnout was gratifyingly large and the hall was bursting at the seams. The election was the highlight of the event on the agenda. After all the proposed candidates had briefly introduced themselves, it was time to vote.

Toralf Schwarz was elected as future CEO with a clear majority. Toralf Schwarz (57 years) is a diabetologist and owner of a DSP (diabetological practice) in Zwenkau. He has been a committed member of the BVND board for years. Thus, Mr. Schwarz replaces the long-standing BVND CEO Dr. Scheper from Marl in his function.

dr Nikolaus Scheper as well as the deputy chairman of the board Dr. Dorothea Reichert from Landau has been successfully involved in the BVND board of directors for professional political goals for more than 15 years and made a significant contribution to the professionalization of the professional association. Both did not stand as candidates in this election and are now passing the baton on to the next generation of diabetologists.

As deputy chairmen, Dr. Iris Dötsch (55 years old), diabetologist with DSP in Berlin, and Dr. Tobias Wiesner (49 years), specialist in internal medicine with a focus on diabetology at the MVZ Metabolism Medicine in Leipzig, also elected with a clear majority of votes.

The new BVND board:

How highly motivated the “newcomers” are can be seen from the fact that the first work steps were initiated immediately after the elections. Some of the future goals have already been set, which would be: improving the diabetology care landscape, promoting young diabetologists, expanding DSP (diabetological specialist practices), digitization and quality management.

The Federal Association of Resident Diabetologists (BVND):

The Federal Association of Resident Diabetologists eV supports the socio-political and professional interests of diabetologists in established specialist practices. The BVND represents general practitioners and specialists in diabetology. One of the goals of the BVND is to ensure the quality of care for patients with diabetes mellitus. The BVND conducts extensive public relations work to educate people about the clinical picture of diabetes mellitus. Further information on the BVND at www.bvnd.de

Personnel of the new BVND board:

CEO:

Toralf Schwarz I Specialist in internal medicine, diabetologist

Treasurer:

Anthony Weichard I Specialist in internal and general medicine, diabetologist

Deputy Chairwoman:

Dr. Iris Dötsch I Specialist in internal medicine, diabetologist, nutritionist

Deputy CEO:

Dr. Tobias Wiesner I Specialist in internal medicine, endocrinology, diabetology

Secretary:

dr. Tobias Ohde I Specialist in internal medicine, diabetologist, traffic and nutritionist

Assessor:

Silke Happy I Specialist in internal medicine, diabetologist, gastroenterologist, sports medicine specialist

Assessor:

Dr. Inga-Nadine Kummer I Specialist in internal medicine, diabetology, emergency medicine, nutritionist

Assessor:

dr Ralf-Uwe Haeussler I Specialist in internal medicine and diabetology

