Fenerbahçe Olympiakos Euroleague | Sports

Fenerbahçe retaliated against Olympiakos and scheduled the deciding game for the Final Four in the capital of Greece.

Source: Profimedia/ANE5872829

Fenerbahce beat Olympiakos 73:69 in the fourth game of the playoff series, tied the game at 2:2 and scheduled the “masterpiece” for Tuesday. In the Hall of Peace and Friendship in Athens, the Greek and Turkish giants will decide the participants of the Final Four after the fifth game, in which the series Real Madrid – Partizan (2:2) and Monaco – Maccabi (2:2) will be completed. Only Barcelona quickly finished the job in the playoffs and “disrupted” Žalgiris, advancing to the F4 tournament in Kaunas with a score of 3-0. It is the Spanish great who is the potential rival of Partizan, in front of whom is the third and decisive “match ball” to pass. That match in Real’s hall will be played on Wednesday.

When it comes to the Fenerbahçe-Olympiakos series, Kostas Slukas brought the “ball match” to the Greek team with a three-pointer to win the last match in Istanbul on Wednesday. However, on Friday night, the heroes were on the other side. First of all, it was an American with a Greek passport and former Olympiakos shooter Tyler Dorsey, who scored a “breaking” three-pointer a minute and a half before the end for a big 70:63 and led the team to victory. It was his 16th point and he announced the victory, which was “certified” by his teammate Dishon Pierre, also with a three-pointer, but in the last minute, for a score of 73:66.

Persistent Shaquille McKissick responded to both Dorsey and Pierre with three-pointers on their shots, but he failed to make a shocking turnaround with his teammates. Watch how Fenerbahce coach Dimitris Itudis celebrated Dorsey’s three-pointer with 90 seconds left: