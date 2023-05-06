Fenerbahçe Olympiakos fourth match Euroleague playoff 2023 | Sports

Fenerbahçe retaliated against Olympiakos and scheduled the deciding game for the Final Four in the capital of Greece.

Source: Profimedia/ANE5872829

Fenerbahce beat Olympiakos 73:69 in the fourth game of the playoff series, tied the game at 2:2 and scheduled the “masterpiece” for Tuesday. In the Athens Hall of Peace and Friendship, the Greek and Turkish giants will decide the participants of the Final Four after the fifth game, in which the series will also be completed Real Madrid-Partizan (2:2) and Monaco – Maccabi (2:2). Only Barcelona quickly finished the job in the playoffs and “disrupted” Žalgiris, advancing to the F4 tournament in Kaunas with a score of 3-0. It is the Spanish great who is the potential rival of Partizan, in front of whom is the third and decisive “match ball” to pass. That match in Real’s hall will be played on Wednesday.

When it comes to the series between Fener and Olympiakos, the “match of the ball” brought the Greek team Kostas Slukas, with a triple for the win in the last match in Istanbul, on Wednesday. However, on Friday night, the heroes were on the other side. First of all, it was the American with a Greek passport and former Olympiakos shooter Tyler Dorsey, who scored a “breaking” three-pointer a minute and a half before the end for a big 70:63 and led the team to victory. It was his 16th point and he announced the victory, which was “certified” by his teammate Dishon Pierre, also with a three-pointer, but in the last minute, for a result of 73:66.

Persistent Shaquille McKissick responded to both Dorsey and Pierre with three-pointers on their shots, but he failed to make a shocking turnaround with his teammates. Watch how Fenerbahçe coach Dimitris Itudis celebrated Dorsey’s three-pointer with 90 seconds left, as well as the entire end of the game: