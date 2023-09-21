Ferencvaros Čukarički 3:1 in the Conference League | Sport

Defeat of Čukarički away to the Hungarian champion. Đorđe Ivanović shocked Budapest. Serbian footballer Aleksandar Pešić scored a goal for the Belgraders and set the final score.

Čukarički lost to Ferencvaros 1:3 in the historic first game in the group stage of the Euro-competition. At the start of the Conference League, Igor Matić’s team was the first to “strike”, scoring a goal after a counterattack and a shot Đorđe Ivanović gained a 1:0 lead in the 26th minute, but it didn’t last long. Dejan Stanković’s team turned the game around by halftime, primarily thanks to the persistent striker from Ghana, Ovusu, who first forced Ivanovic’s foul for a penalty in the 44th minute, from which Barnabas Varga scored, and in the seventh minute of stoppage time, he himself scored a goal, with a powerful with a shot for 2:1 before the break.

In the sequel, the winner was decided by the Serbian centre-forward Aleksandar Pešić, who came off the bench instead of Varga in the 67th minute, and the young goalkeeper of “Brđan” Filip Samurović managed to save his first shot. However, he did not stop the second one, when the former point guard of Crvena zvezda knocked the ball into his net with a shot from the right side of the goal post. In the 79th minute, while Pešić celebrated in a characteristic way (with a “soldier’s” salute) and Stanković applauded him, it was clear that the people of Belgrade would still return from Budapest without points.

Čukarički will play the next European match at home, at the Dubočice stadium in Leskovac, against Genk on October 5.



