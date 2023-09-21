Ranieri’s double wasn’t enough for the Viola – breaking latest news

by Alessandro Bocci

The Italian team leads for most of the match in Belgium, then lets itself be caught at the end

Fiorentina begins their adventure in the Conference with a bitter draw. Leading 2-1 thanks to a brace from a defender, Ranieri has the opportunity, first with Milenkovic and then with Nzola, to close the score. Instead he makes a mistake and is joined by McKenzie 5 minutes from the ninetieth minute and at the last second, with Arokodare’s post, he risks defeat.

The away draw against the best of the group is not to be despised, but the Viola confirm themselves as naive, wasteful and fragile. The defense is a problem: 2 more goals on the back, 12 in 7 games, 8 in the last 3. Nico Gonzalez comes off at half-time with a muscle problem. Italiano hopes to get him back quickly: without him everything would be more difficult.

