Ferragamo presents women’s loafers – MONDO MODA

The women’s autumn-winter 2023-24 collection from Ferragamo includes a new style of moccasin distinguished by modern proportions and luxurious leathers, the Loafer.

Loafer Ferragamo 2023 @ publicity

Classic and contemporary at the same time, it features contrast stitching and a heat-transferred logo on a band that wraps around the upper. With a masculine charm, it is essentially Ferragamo for its craftsmanship, creativity and innovation.

Loafer Ferragamo 2023 @ publicity

The loafers come in a variety of colors, with the all-black style having a contrasting vibrant red interior. The remaining styles come in monochromatic white, black and white, red and silver mascarpone with brown cuoio soles that brighten up any autumnal look with an unexpected touch.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira.

