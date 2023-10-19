Home » AI: SAP board does not believe that AI will eliminate jobs
Jürgen Müler is responsible for technology on the board. Picture Alliance / Collage: Dominik Schmitt

Jürgen Müller is Chief Technology Officer at the software company SAP. Among other things, he is responsible for the area of ​​artificial intelligence.

In an interview with Business Insider, he says that the jobs won’t necessarily disappear, but rather that the tasks will change.

Jürgen Müller makes it clear, even without words, what concerns him most at the moment. The technology director of the billion-dollar company SAP welcomes us to his new office in Berlin, not far from the main train station. The first thing you notice is his T-shirt. It is black, with SAP inscription in sequins. When you swipe over it, the inscription changes. From SAP to AI, the abbreviation for Artificial Intelligence. Or in German: artificial intelligence.

At SAP, the only tech giant from Germany, Müller is responsible for the topic. He must ensure that the company remains relevant in artificial intelligence. After all, it wasn’t just the people of Walldorf who were concerned with this. Competitors such as Microsoft and Oracle have long since discovered the topic and are investing billions in the technology that will change the world of work.

Jobs will change

Opinions differ as to exactly what the working world of tomorrow will look like. Some experts believe that artificial intelligence will eliminate numerous jobs. Many employers are therefore already dreaming of previously unknown profit margins. In return, some employees fear for their job. For Müller, the head of technology at SAP, it is clear: “I don’t believe in the theory that 80 percent of jobs will be lost. But they will change.”

Jürgen Müller with Business Insider reporter Luca Schallenberger. Luca Schallenberger

