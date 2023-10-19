VIDEO: Disney Released a NEW SNEAK PEEK at the ‘Frozen’ Roller Coaster!

Can you believe we’re only about a month away from the opening of the new World of Frozen in Hong Kong Disneyland?

We’ve been eagerly watching for any and all of the new bits of information Disney gives us about this new land, and now we have a more in-depth look at what the new coaster in the land, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, will be like!

Disney’s new video starts by showing us around the queue for the rideincluding small details that you may miss otherwise.

But then, we get to see what loading the ride is like and what some of the views are as you ride!

@disneyparks Hoo-Hoo 👀 Catch us enjoying a summer snow day on Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs ❄️⛄ #Disney #DisneyParks #WorldofFrozen #Frozen #POV #RollerCoaster #HongKongDisneyland #HongKong #Arendelle ♬ original sound – Disney Parks

It looks like riding will give you spectacular views of the whole village. Don’t forget that there are two parts to this new land — Arendelle Village and Arendelle Forest. There are attractions, shops, and dining options in both areas, so you’ll want to allow plenty of time to explore both areas when they open on November 20th.

