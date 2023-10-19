Home » VIDEO: Disney Released a NEW SNEAK PEEK at the ‘Frozen’ Roller Coaster!
Health

VIDEO: Disney Released a NEW SNEAK PEEK at the ‘Frozen’ Roller Coaster!

by admin
VIDEO: Disney Released a NEW SNEAK PEEK at the ‘Frozen’ Roller Coaster!

Can you believe we’re only about a month away from the opening of the new World of Frozen in Hong Kong Disneyland?

©Disney

We’ve been eagerly watching for any and all of the new bits of information Disney gives us about this new land, and now we have a more in-depth look at what the new coaster in the land, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, will be like!

Disney’s new video starts by showing us around the queue for the rideincluding small details that you may miss otherwise.

©Disney

But then, we get to see what loading the ride is like and what some of the views are as you ride!

@disneyparks

Hoo-Hoo 👀 Catch us enjoying a summer snow day on Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs ❄️⛄  #Disney #DisneyParks #WorldofFrozen #Frozen #POV #RollerCoaster #HongKongDisneyland #HongKong #Arendelle

♬ original sound – Disney Parks

It looks like riding will give you spectacular views of the whole village. Don’t forget that there are two parts to this new land — Arendelle Village and Arendelle Forest. There are attractions, shops, and dining options in both areas, so you’ll want to allow plenty of time to explore both areas when they open on November 20th.

©Disney

Stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news!

Take a first look at all the new food coming to World of Frozen!

What are you most excited to experience in World of Frozen? Tell us in the comments!

Post a Comment

See also  "Camilla had no hereditary diseases." The parents of the 18-year-old deny the autoimmune disease: "Our daughter was healthy"

You may also like

Protec Study Shows Promising Results in Protecting Beta...

OBESITY: AN IMPORTANT BUT PREVENTABLE AND TREATABLE DISEASE....

The Science Behind Intermittent Fasting: Benefits, Guidelines, and...

Removing tonsils as children increases the risk of...

The Second HealthTech Observer Conference Explores the Future...

Italy vs Switzerland | SaluteInternational

Walk Fast, Live Longer: The Surprising Link Between...

Basaglia, who was he? By Pier Aldo Rovatti...

The Extraordinary Achievements of Medical Students: Excelling in...

Today I’ll unlock a memory for you: how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy