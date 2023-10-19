Galaxy S23 with 25 GB & 5G at the lowest price

Are you looking for an inexpensive cell phone contract with the Samsung Galaxy S23? This is exactly what an offer awaits you at MediaMarkt. There you can get the first-class smartphone in conjunction with a 25 GB tariff at an unbeatable price. We have taken a close look at the deal and will tell you why it is a first-class offer.

Samsung Galaxy S23 with 25 GB tariff for €29.99 at MediaMarkt

At MediaMarkt you can get the Galaxy S23 in the 128 GB version with the “Mobile M” tariff on the o2 network for just 29,99 Euro Basic monthly fee (view offer at MediaMarkt). In addition, there is a one-time charge of 69.93 euros for the connection price, additional payment and shipping. Are included 25GB 5G data allowance as well as one Allnet and SMS flat rate. What’s special about this tariff: You will receive 5 GB of data volume per year. In the second year you already have 30 GB of data volume. Our invoice below shows why this offer is a great bargain.



Tariff details at a glance

Network: o2

Tariff: Mobile M Allnet and SMS flat rate

25GB 5G data allowance (max. 300 MBit/s download) EU roaming including 24 months minimum contract term, 1 month notice period The data volume increases every year 5 GB an

100 euros switching bonus when taking your phone number with you

Samsung Galaxy S23 with contract at MediaMarkt: That’s why the offer is worth it

Costs at a glance

Basic charge

(monthly)

29,99 Euro

Additional payment

(one-off, at the start of the contract) 24.99 euros

Connection fee

(one-off, at the start of the contract) 39.99 euros

Shipping

(one-off) 4.95 euros

Total costs after 24 months

(if terminated at the end of the minimum contract term,

monthly and one-time costs added)

789,69 Euro

Device value

(current online best price according to idealo.de) 632.19 euros

Switching bonus

100 Euro

Effective cost tariff

(Total costs less device values ​​and bonuses) 57.50 euros

Effective tariff costs per month

2,40 Euro

The Galaxy S23 with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM According to the idealo price comparison, it currently costs at least 632 euros from reputable dealers. If you deduct this value and the switching bonus from the total cost of the tariff over the term of 24 months, it becomes clear that you are here effectively only 2.40 euros per month pays. This means you actually get the 25 GB tariff very cheaply with your smartphone.

The invoice with the low price only works if you cancel at the end of the minimum contract term. If you forget this, the contract will not be extended for another year as before, but can be canceled on a monthly basis.

Who is the Samsung Galaxy S23 with a contract worth for?

This is a good offer for anyone who likes to use the Galaxy S23 Upper-class smartphone want to call their own and a very special one at that powerful contract with LTE option seek.

The Galaxy S23 particularly scores points with its bright 120-Hz-Display as well as an improved processor 8 CPU cores and 3.36 GHz Clock frequency and a RAM of 8 GB. The display resolution makes mobile gamers’ hearts beat faster and 8K-capable video recording rounds off the overall package.

You can find out more about the Samsung Galaxy S23 in our hands-on video:

