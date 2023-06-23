Festa Junina dominates the whole country – MONDO MODA

Article signed by @chefjocielibobinski

Post signed by @chefjocielibobinski

Festa Junina is a traditional popular festivity that takes place during the month of June. This celebration is common in all regions of Brazil, especially in the Northeast, and was brought to Brazil by the influence of the Portuguese in the 16th century.

In the northern hemisphere These festivals were held as a way to ward off evil spirits and any plague that could affect the harvest (the beginning of harvests was held in June).

The festival has been held around bonfires since ancient times to symbolize protection against evil spirits and to thank for the prosperity of plantations and the plentiful harvest.

The celebrations carried out by different European pagan peoples began to be Christianized from the moment that Christianity was consolidated as the main region of the European continent. Thus, the originally pagan feast was incorporated into the festive calendar of Catholicism.

Festa Junina Vila Paraíso @ publicity

This was a common practice of the Catholic Church. To facilitate the conversion of different pagan peoples. The Christianization of the festival is directly related to the establishment of commemorations of important figures of Catholicism, among which Saint Anthony (honored on the 13th of June), Saint John (the 24th) and Saint Peter (the 29th) stand out.

During the June festivities in Brazil, typical dances are performed, such as square dances. In all regions, the product used to prepare the party delicacies is basically the same: corn. Popcorn, canjica, pamonha, corn cake and curau are some of the delicacies served.

There are also other foods with very peculiar names, such as mané pelado, pé de moleque, apple of love and hot dogs. In this universe, quento is also highlighted, a kind of tea made with ginger, cinnamon and drip.

In addition to Brazil, Festa Junina celebrations are notable in several countries. United Kingdom, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Norway, United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and Australia are some examples of places that celebrate these traditions.

Festa Junina @ Playback

oven mush

1 can of corn (without the water)

3 tablespoons wheat flour

1 tablespoon Oil

1 egg unit

200 ml of coconut milk (one glass)

1/2 box of condensed milk

50g desiccated coconut (one packet)

1 tablespoon chemical baking powder

Put all the ingredients in the blender, except the yeast;

Beat until it’s quite homogeneous;

Add the yeast and stir gently until well blended;

Pour into a greased and floured form;

Take to bake in preheated oven, 180ºC, for about 40 minutes or until golden;

When serving, you can sprinkle cinnamon powder on top.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

