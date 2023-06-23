In Milan it’s a derby for Frattesi and Thuram

Go ahead and double the Transfer market derby that has now become hot between Inter and Milan. In addition to the one for Davide FRATTESI (without forgetting Juventus) here is also the other ‘city dweller’ for Marcus THURAM. A head-to-head in a game that is completely open to a question of joints, transfers, shots and lunges. A race against time to burn the competition: the Rossoneri, strong of the approx 80 million euros collected from the sale of TONALI (total agreement with Newcastle, signatures and official announcements are awaited), they find an important treasure that is partly ready to reinvest for the Sassuolo and national team midfielder. In the last few hours a contact between the managing director of Milan Giorgio Furlani and the neroverde CEO Carnevali who will ask the Rossoneri for 40 million eurosprecisely because the Rossoneri entered after all the other teams.

And the two clubs will also compete for a striker, the son of former Juve and French international Lilian Thuram. The Nerazzurri are pushing hard to try and steal him from the Rossoneri: an old goal from the last few transfer market sessions, Marotta is trying to re-establish relations to understand the feasibility of the operation and to offer the French footballer a central place in the new technical project.

Lazio is also moving in these hours who was offered the profile of Wilfried ZAHA, an Ivorian striker whose contract with Crystal Palace is about to expire and who is also linked to Roma. The Biancoceleste club, therefore, he is considering bringing the 1992 class to Italy on a free transfer. On the opposite football side of the capital, Roma are looking to SAVIO, the Brazilian talent born in 2004: the City Group, owner of Troyes, the French club in possession of the player’s card, is discussing with the young striker about the various possibilities for his future . More European teams are interested in the playerbetween Spain, Italy, Holland and Belgium, and they are trying to find what could be the best solution for everyone including the one that would bring him to yellow and red in Mourinho’s service.

The coaches market remains closed: Rafa BENITEZ will restart from Celta Vigo. The former Napoli coach has been made official, he has an agreement with the Spanish club to lead the team for the next 3 seasons. From abroad, millionaire coups continue: Manchester United have raised their offer to Chelsea for the English international Mason MOUNT up to 55 million pounds.

Arab shopping continuesand also in this case it is Chelsea to sell: the agreement with Al Ahli for the Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard MENDY is close. In Spain they insist on the possibility that MBAPPE will land at Real as early as next season, and not from the following season when he will be released: according to Marca, the Frenchman would however have set the condition not to lose even a cent of the 150 million that the Al Khelaifi’s PSG assures him for next season.

Returning to Italy, new face in the Lecce house who formalized yesterday the temporary purchase of ALMQVIST Pontus Skule Erik (offensive winger born in ’99) from FC Rostov. News also for the newly promoted Fosinone who lands two blows: Riccardo MARCHIZZA and Giorgi KVERNADZE, both born in 2003. The first took the field ten times this year with the Sassuolo shirt, the second is instead a Georgian winger owned by the Dynamo Batumi.

