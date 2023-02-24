Football Today: Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla

“Monaco” – “Leverkusen”

Monaco’s latest standings: Monaco has accumulated 50 points in 24 league games this season. It currently ranks third in Ligue 1 and has ranked third in Ligue 1 in the last two seasons. “Monaco” has participated in the European Cup twice before. Last season, he was kicked out by the Portuguese Super League team “Braga” and stopped in the round of 16. The last 5 European Cup games against “Monaco”, the two teams achieved 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. There are certain psychological benefits to this game. In the last round, “Monaco” scored 10 goals in all competitions and beat “Brest” 2-1 away. Monaco has conceded goals in the last 3 games, and conceded 4 goals in 3 games. There are certain hidden dangers in the team’s defense. “Monaco” coach Philip Clement has played for “Ghent”, “Coventry” and other teams in his football career. He has previously coached clubs such as “Club Brugge” and “Genk”, and started working in January last year.

Leverkusen’s latest standings: Leverkusen has 27 points in 21 rounds this season, temporarily ranking 10th in the Bundesliga. Last season, they finished 3rd in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen has participated in the European Cup 7 times, which is the best result in the team. Leverkusen has scored 2 goals or more in the last 3 games, and the team’s attack power is guaranteed. Leverkusen have lost all their last two games, losing 2-3 to Mainz at home. Alonso, the head coach of Leverkusen, has played for “Real Madrid”, “Bayern” and other teams in his football career. After retiring, he coached the Real Sociedad reserve team and officially took over in October last year.

PSV Eindhoven – Sevilla

PSV Eindhoven status update: PSV Eindhoven have big goals. There have been 5 big scores in the last 10 games. They have scored at least 3 goals in each of their last 5 games. PSV Eindhoven have had some good results at home. After returning from the World Cup, Eindhoven has a record of 4 wins and 1 draw at home, maintaining the momentum of consecutive goals and winning 4 consecutive victories. PSV Eindhoven drew 2-2 away with Utrecht in the last round of the league, winning 2 rounds in all competitions. PSV Eindhoven has 5 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses in the last 10 games. They scored 20 goals and conceded 12 goals. The team scored 40 percent of the time. They haven't won their last two games. PSV Eindhoven fought hard for 10 minutes in the first leg, and shortly after the start of the second half, the team conceded three goals in a row. Judging from the data comparison, the two teams are evenly matched. The latest situation in Sevilla: Sevilla drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano in the last round of the league. They have beaten Sevilla in three consecutive games in all competitions. In the last 10 games, they have 6 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses, scoring 15 goals and conceding 8 goals. The team scored 70 percent of the time. They have won just one of their last 8 games. In Sevilla, the rate of achieving big goals is low. In the last 10 games, 4 games have scored big goals. In the last 5 games, 3 goals have reached 3. Sevilla did not perform well in the last game. Only one of their last five away games has been a match-winner, one of which saw them finish with zero finishes in that stretch. See also Badesi, basketball lesson by Marco Spissu This game: Eindhoven has 3 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss in all competitions in the past 6 games. "Sevilla" has a record of 3 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss in the last 6 games in all competitions. The team is in good shape. In the last 5 away games, they got 1 win, 2 draws and 2 losses. In general, the gap between the two sides is not that big. I personally think that this round of "Sevilla" is expected to win.

