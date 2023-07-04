The Complications of Iván Morales’ Situation in Cruz Azul: Why a Place Can’t Be Found

Title: Iván Morales’s Complicated Situation Persists in Cruz Azul, Hindering Arrival of Colombian Reinforcement

By Karina Bobadilla – Updated on 07/04/2023 – 11:17am CST

© Imago7

Iván Morales, the Chilean striker, continues to face obstacles in his quest for a release from Cruz Azul as the team aims to clear a foreign player slot for the arrival of Colombian reinforcement, Willer Ditta.

While it appeared that Cruz Azul had resolved Morales’s situation by assigning him to the club’s youth categories, the reality is far more complex. Morales, who will turn 24 on July 29, cannot be registered in the youth categories either.

Despite not being part of Coach Ricardo Ferretti’s plans or the club’s management, Morales’s current contract continues to keep him registered in Cruz Azul’s first team for the opening of the 2023 season.

Cruz Azul’s directive has been actively trying to find a new club for Morales, whether through a loan or a permanent transfer. However, their endeavors have not been fruitful thus far, as there have been no offers for the striker.

One of the reasons behind the struggle to find a new assignment for Morales is his high monthly salary, which reportedly amounts to around $70,000. Additionally, his poor goal-scoring record, having scored only two goals in three tournaments as a member of Cruz Azul, further complicates the situation.

The prolonged absence of offers raises the question: why hasn’t Cruz Azul been able to find a suitable place for Morales?

As his contract with Cruz Azul runs until December 31, 2025, Morales’s hefty salary demands and relatively low scoring output have deterred potential suitors. The situation puts the club in a difficult position, with Morales still on the books despite their desire to create room for new signings.

As the search for a solution continues, the footballing future of Iván Morales remains uncertain. The directive and coaching staff of Cruz Azul are eager to find a resolution and move forward with their plans for the upcoming season.

About the Author:

Karina Bobadilla is a sports journalist with over a decade of experience in digital and print media. With a particular focus on Mexican and international soccer, she has covered events such as the Mexican national team, the Olympic and youth games, as well as other sporting events. Karina’s coverage of Cruz Azul dates back to 2011, and as a dedicated reporter, she continues to provide in-depth insights into the world of soccer, particularly emphasizing her passion for Vamos Azul.

Note: This news article is ready to be published.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

