Mauricio Funes is accused of evading $271,857.49 in taxes

News

The former President of the Republic and fugitive from justice, Mauricio Funes, is accused of declaring false information before the Ministry of Finance to evade income taxes for an amount of $271,857.49, during the fiscal period of 2014.

In this sense, the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported that, this Tuesday, the Public Hearing against him is being held.

Through the expert reports carried out in the case against Mauricio Funes, it has been determined that the former president evaded taxes with cash deposits, credit cards, vehicle purchases, weapons, and maintenance services for them.

According to the investigations, Funes made expenses for which he could not justify their legal origin, among them, the donation of 80 firearms from which he obtained an economic benefit that he did not declare to the Ministry of Finance.

