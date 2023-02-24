Source: Pioneer Futures Author: Pioneer Futures

Research report text

【Fundamentals】

supply side,Domestic new cotton processing is coming to an end. Brazilian cotton planting is drawing to a close. In the new season, the area of ​​US cotton fell sharply.

consumer side,US cotton export sales decreased week-on-week, sales to China decreased, and shipments decreased week-on-week. Domestic new cotton sales increased week-on-week. The operating rate of textile enterprises increased week-on-week.

inventory side,bonded areacottonInventory decreased week-on-week, and national commercial inventories increased week-on-week (inventory in Xinjiang decreased, and inventory in the Mainland increased). The inventory of cotton raw materials in spinning enterprises increased, and the inventory of yarn increased week-on-week. Gray cloth inventory is high.

In terms of price difference,The inside and outside are hung upside down, and the price difference is reduced. The profit of spot pure cotton yarn decreased slightly. The USDA supply and demand report in January was generally neutral: the beginning inventory was reduced by 21,800 tons, the output was reduced by 224,300 tons month-on-month, the consumption was reduced by 41,400 tons month-on-month, and the ending inventory was reduced by 185,100 tons month-on-month. month-on-month decrease. Both supply and demand are weak, and neutral is more.

Specifically look at, the production cut is mainly due to India. The reduction in consumption is mainly in Indonesia, Pakistan, Vietnam, and the United States. These countries reflect the weakening demand in Europe and the United States. China‘s output is increased, consumption is increased, and the ending inventory remains unchanged. The domestic balance sheet reflects a neutral pattern.

【Summary and Operation Suggestions】

supply sidethere is not much driving on the supply side.

demand side, U.S. cotton sales turned poor. The domestic spot demand is still in an improving trend, and this situation has been priced in the market. At present, there are no good new orders, and the consumption margin has weakened.

InventoryThe inventory of downstream cotton raw materials is low, the inventory of yarn has increased slightly, and the inventory of gray cloth is still high, which has not been effectively digested.

[Specific operation]

The market fell, warehouse receipts increased, and downstream inventories increased slightly. It is recommended to wait and see and pay attention to downstream orders and inventories. Due to the profit of downstream spinning, the absolute value of raw material inventory is still low. If the 05 contract pulls back below 14,000, go long.

