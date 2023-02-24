▲ On the morning of February 24, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting, and Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.Reporter Su Si/Vision Chongqing

On the morning of February 24, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement the spirit of the important instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on the collapse of an open-pit coal mine in Alashan Zuoqi, Inner Mongolia, and the spirit of the important instructions made on the in-depth study of Lei Feng activities. The spirit of the secretary’s important speech at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the third collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee conveyed and implemented the spirit of the national video and telephone conference on epidemic prevention and control, listened to the report on the basic research work of our city, and studied and deployed relevant work.

Municipal party secretary Yuan Jiajun presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the collapse of an open-pit coal mine in Alxa Left Banner, Inner Mongolia are very pertinent and instructive. We must study and understand them carefully, implement them well, and better coordinate development and safety. Tighten the string of safety and stability, tighten the responsibilities of all parties, earnestly do a good job in safety production, timely identify, control and deal with various risks and hidden dangers in a timely manner, and resolutely prevent all kinds of major accidents. General Secretary Xi Jinping made important instructions on the in-depth study of Lei Feng activities, and put forward clear requirements for carrying forward the spirit of Lei Feng. We must deeply grasp the significance of carrying forward the spirit of Lei Feng in the new era, and guide the people of the city, especially young people, to be inheritors of the traditional virtues of the Chinese nation, practitioners of socialist moral norms, and creators of good social customs. It is necessary to deeply grasp the connotation and practical requirements of the Lei Feng spirit, vigorously promote the Lei Feng spirit, give play to the exemplary role of party members and cadres, develop voluntary service, expand the platform carrier of Lei Feng activities, and give full play to the role of young people in learning Lei Feng activities. All-round development and all-round social progress will gather powerful forces for building a modern and new Chongqing.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to study in depth the important expositions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on strengthening basic research, understand the significance and important requirements of strengthening basic research, be concerned about the “big country”, and combine Chongqing’s actual situation to strive to promote the high-quality development of basic research for Chongqing. Technological innovation and industrial innovation contribute. It is necessary to build an important platform, insist on doing something and not doing it, improve the system and policy, give full play to the research strength of colleges and universities, scientific research institutes, large enterprises, etc., and encourage social forces to set up multiple investments such as science funds and scientific donations. Basic research provides strong support. It is necessary to build a backbone network of basic research in Chongqing, select themes, clarify the direction, optimize the allocation of resources, avoid low-level redundant construction, attract high-level scientific research talents, especially outstanding young talents, and inject strong impetus into basic research in Chongqing. It is necessary to focus on corporate innovation, accurately set up institutional policy supply, focus on key areas such as intelligent networked vehicles, biomedicine, and green and low-carbon, increase applied basic research, and enhance core competitiveness. It is necessary to vigorously promote the spirit of science, strengthen the publicity of science popularization, and stimulate the curiosity, imagination, and desire of young people to explore. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, strengthen the party’s leadership over institutional reforms, adhere to benchmarking, plan the reform work of our city, coordinate reform tasks, and promote the governance system and The modernization of governance capabilities better adapts to the tasks and requirements put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and ensures the implementation of the central government’s reform arrangements.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to deeply study and practice the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, cherish the important achievements and experience enlightenment in the fight against the epidemic, solidly promote the work of “category B and B management”, and resolutely consolidate the hard-won major achievements. It is necessary to seize the time window to improve the epidemic prevention and control system. Strengthen grassroots governance, improve the organization and command system, use towns and streets as the basis, make good use of digital empowerment, scientifically allocate and enrich grid power, and play the role of cadres sinking. Strengthen scientific and technological support, give full play to the advantages of Chongqing’s medical resources, strengthen the research and development of drugs and vaccines, and continuously improve the level of diagnosis and treatment. It is necessary to do a good job in publicity and guidance, vigorously publicize the major achievements of epidemic prevention, carry forward the great anti-epidemic spirit, do a good job in popularizing health knowledge, and guide the masses to do a good job in self-protection.

The meeting pointed out that auditing is an important part of the party and state supervision system. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions on auditing work, strengthen the party’s leadership over auditing work, insist on serving the overall situation, focus on “top leaders” in auditing, and focus on the city’s major strategies, major reforms, and resolution of major risk contradictions. Do a good job in auditing work such as the exercise of important powers, improvement and protection of people’s livelihood. Be problem-oriented. Dare to reveal problems, expand audit coverage, strengthen the construction of audit teams, and improve the effectiveness and accuracy of audit work.

The meeting also reviewed the decision of the Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal People’s Congress on strengthening the supervision of economic work.

