Home » Festino Santa Rosalia, thousands behind the cart that moves among the people
World

Festino Santa Rosalia, thousands behind the cart that moves among the people

by admin
Festino Santa Rosalia, thousands behind the cart that moves among the people

by blogsicilia.it – ​​35 minutes ago

The chariot of Santa Rosalia leaves Porta Nuova to head towards the floor of the cathedral after the story of the patron saint of Palermo has been told with a videomapping on the facade of the Palazzo dei Normanni. For 399 years, many Palermitans have trusted in the intercession of Santuzza. And en masse even today they have not…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Festino Santa Rosalia, thousands behind the cart that moves among the people appeared 35 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  7.5-magnitude earthquake hits eastern New Guinea's coast

You may also like

Flags in the wind for every Ukrainian soldier...

Fr. Pham Damin to be Promoted to Cardinal:...

Udinese Market – Official: Camara is a new...

Mysterious Disappearance: The Enigma of Wagner and Putin’s...

The Ukrainian counter-offensive is going slowly

Voljenka Ilić was found dead, the godmother announced...

Denys Boreyko killed at the front in Ukraine:...

Remembering the Last Comfort Women: Seeking Justice and...

Wagner mercenaries train regular forces in Belarus –...

Why should you discard the tip of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy