Lombardy: Giussano

FiberCop has initiated a Giussano (MB) the innovative cabling plan which, in synergy with the municipal administration, brings the optical fiber to homes to make Internet connections available up to 10 Gigabit/s.

The interventions for the construction of the new network of the value of approx 2.4 million euros, coordinated by TIM, have already begun in many areas of the city, in order to make the services progressively available, with the aim of connecting approximately 6,200 real estate units at the conclusion of the plan.

The Lombard city is, in fact, included in the national coverage program of FiberCop which has the objective of creating the secondary access network in optical fiber in the black and gray areas of the country to develop solutions Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH). The adopted ‘open’ co-investment model envisaged by the new European Code of Electronic Communications guarantees all operators access to passive fiber optic services and advanced services, operating with maximum efficiency to protect people and the environment.

Thanks to this plan, Giussano will have an even more performing fiber optic network than the one that is already available to citizens and businesses today thanks to FTTCab technology, which makes connections of up to 200 megabits available per 9,500 real estate units.

Lazio: Ardea, Gaeta and Orte

FiberCop has initiated a Gaeta (LT) the innovative cabling plan which, in synergy with the municipal administration, brings the optical fiber to homes to make Internet connections available up to 10 Gigabit/s.

The three Lazio cities are, in fact, in turn included in the FiberCop national coverage program which has the objective of creating the secondary access network in optical fiber in the black and gray areas of the country to develop solutions Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH). The adopted ‘open’ co-investment model envisaged by the new European Code of Electronic Communications guarantees all operators access to passive fiber optic services and advanced services, operating with maximum efficiency to protect people and the environment.

Gaeta

The interventions for the construction of the new network of the value of approx 2.3 million euros, coordinated by TIM, have already begun in many areas of the city, in order to make the services progressively available, with the aim of connecting approximately 4,800 real estate units at the conclusion of the plan.

Thanks to this plan, Gaeta will have an even more performing fiber optic network than the one that is already available to citizens and businesses today thanks to FTTCab technology, which makes connections of up to 200 megabits available per 7,700 real estate units.

burned

The interventions for the construction of the new network of the value of approx 6.1 million euros, coordinated by TIM, have already begun in many areas of the city, in order to make the services progressively available, with the aim of connecting approximately 10,600 real estate units at the conclusion of the plan.

Thanks to this plan, Ardea will have an even more performing fiber optic network than the one already available to citizens and businesses today thanks to FTTCab technology, which makes connections available up to 200 megabits per 16,350 real estate units.

places

The interventions for the construction of the new network of the value of approx 1 million euros, coordinated by TIM, have already begun in many areas of the city, in order to make the services progressively available, with the aim of connecting approximately 2,200 real estate units at the conclusion of the plan.

Thanks to this plan, Orte will have an even more performing fiber optic network than the one that is already available to citizens and businesses today thanks to FTTCab technology, which makes connections of up to 200 megabits available per 3,200 real estate units.

