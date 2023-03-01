Continue the give and go between the fair-non-fair of contemporary art and the internationally active voluntary organization led by Bruno Cerella and Tommaso Marino.

“The most important thing is to try to inspire people so they can be great at whatever they want to do.” Kobe Bryant’s words sound powerful and fully express the mission that unites art and sport and which unites once (un)fair, the non-contemporary art fair scheduled in Milan from 3 to 5 March and Slums Dunk , the voluntary organization founded by basketball players Bruno Cerella and Tommaso Marino.

What inspires (un)fair are precisely the values ​​of inclusion, sustainability and respect for diversity shared by Slums Dunks, the association that works, through basketball, to improve the living conditions of children and young people living in economically and socially degraded on four continents.

In the 2023 edition of (un)fair, visitors will be able to discover Slums Dunk in a dedicated space and be inspired by a photographic exhibition by Simone Raso with 10 “stolen” shots from the Mathare and Kisumu basketball academies in Kenya, where Sloms Dunk is active since 2015. Basketball in these places represents an instrument of expression, growth, friendship and above all of life for children born and raised in the slums.

The union between art and basketball therefore continues also in this second edition of (un)fair: the photographic exhibition, in fact, arrives at the fair after last year, in which real works were created by the artists present who transformed into one-of-a-kind basketballs then donated to Slums Dunk. The works have been preserved and will partly be exhibited at the new Milanese headquarters of the organization, which will soon be inaugurated and partly donated to solidarity initiatives. The new space aims to be a meeting place for the local community with areas for social coworking and for the mingling of passions and interests beyond sport to inspire all people who want to engage in networking for the common good.