Figa Flawas premiere their new song "Mussegu"

“Mussegu” is the first single in the form of bachata from the Catalan band Figa Flawas under his new record label, Halley Records. The production of the theme has been in charge of Tell him Carti and the mixtures have been made by Albert Dei.

“kiss” It is also accompanied by an ironic and mischievous video clip that has been directed by Liam D. The song is a commitment to make bachata grow in Catalan. The video for “Mussegu” narrates the personal experience of the group’s singer, Santos Montana. One party night he meets two people with whom he connects and they live a story between truth and fantasy, desire and sin.

The Valls duo is made up of Xavi y Pep, singer and producer respectively, two childhood friends who have set out to give urban-festive music a twist using a mix of different genres: reggaeton, pop, urban, disco, rumba and, in this case, bachata. The new single is loaded with references to current pop culture, for example the “Ay se eu te pego” by the Brazilian michel teló oa Rosalía.

Figa Flawas has burst onto the Catalan urban music scene and, little by little, has built a uniform audience of monthly listeners. In fact, “Mussegu” has been successful on social networks as Tik Tok and artists like The Tyets, Julieta o Mushkaa they have shared and danced it.

In short, Figa Flawas provide the soundtrack for a new generation that seeks to see itself reflected in fresh and fun lyrics. During 2022 they released their first self-published work “Young Tenders”.

