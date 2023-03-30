Fight of high-ranking diplomats at the BiH embassy in Jordan.

Two high-ranking diplomats physically clashed at the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Amman, the capital of Jordan, Ambassador Mato Zeko informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. While one claims that a colleague tried to kill him, another says that he defended himself against insults by using a jiudžica techniquewhich, he emphasizes, was extremely controlled.

On March 16 of this year, the Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) in Jordan, Mato Zeko, informed the Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmedin Konaković, that five days earlier in his office at the Embassy of BiH in Amman, there had been verbal and then physical confrontation between high-ranking diplomats – minister adviser Satko Bitanga and adviser Nenad Škipina, the portal Inforadar reports. The conflict broke out when Bitanga found out that Ambassador Škipina was urgently sending to Sarajevo to repair IT equipment whose malfunction could not be removed in Amman, claims Zeko.

“After that, Minister Advisor Satko Bitanga started with verbal insults, while inventing various insinuations, as well as constantly repeating that he is the only professional in diplomacy, while obviously deliberately causing a bigger incident for reasons known only to him,” Zeko wrote.

As Bitanga’s advisor’s verbal insults continued, Škipina reacted and grabbed Bitanga by the throat., described Zeko. He points out that he separated them and prevented more serious consequences, and emphasized that the incident “should be hidden from the public”. On the same day as Ambassador Zeko, advisor Nenad Škipina also submitted information about the incident to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“During the meeting, around 11 a.m., Satko Bitanga, the minister adviser, entered the office and loudly asked why we were laughing. He said that he should go to Sarajevo, considering his rank. The ambassador replied that he had decided so and that it’s about consular matters,” Škipina wrote.

He claims that Bitanga started insulting him after that, and that he told him that he was a criminal.

“After such statements, insolent behavior and lies, I stood up and grabbed him by the neck with the words that enough of such behavior is enough. The violation of my dignity by the named person was repeated on several occasions, without me causing such behavior and without any reaction, and I was forced to warn him using a jiu-jitsu grip, which was extremely controlled because I am a master of this martial art. If I wanted to drown him or hurt him, I would have done it in a completely different way.”explained Škipina vividly.

The day before, Bitanga also signed up. He informed Minister Konaković about the chronology of the event, but with a slightly different interpretation, in his opinion, it was an “attempted murder”.

