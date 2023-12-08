fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

The Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, is urging members of the United Nations Security Council to vote in favor of a resolution for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. Mansour emphasized the devastation and casualties caused by Israel’s war effort, stating that it has killed or wounded thousands of Palestinians and destroyed vital infrastructure such as hospitals, bakeries, and UN shelters.

Mansour called for an end to the conflict, stating “enough is enough” and urging members of the Security Council to support an immediate ceasefire to prevent further destruction and displacement of the Palestinian people. He also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to end Palestinian statehood and peace, claiming that the war is part of an effort to wipe out the Palestinian people as a nation.

The vote on the resolution has been delayed until 5:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, and Mansour’s impassioned plea for an immediate ceasefire highlights the urgent need for international intervention to end the conflict in Gaza.

