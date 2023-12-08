What you should know about the regulation of doctors in Cuba

The Departure of Doctors from Cuba: A Constant Concern for the Government

The constant migration of doctors from Cuba has been a persistent issue in recent years. Despite the government’s repeated denials of new regulations, the loss of 12,000 doctors last year has brought the country’s deep crisis to the forefront of the issue.

According to official sources, the migration of Cuban professionals in the health sector is a significant concern for the country. The exodus of vital medical personnel in specialties such as anesthesia, general surgery, intensive care, cardiology, pediatrics, and many more has severely affected the country’s healthcare system.

In response to this concern, the Cuban government decided to regulate the departure of doctors in order to guarantee an efficient and quality health service for the population. This measure is aimed at medical professionals who carry out vital activities in health services and scientific-technical activities.

The regulation specifically affects specialists and final-year residents of medical specialties, excluding those in Comprehensive General Medicine, as well as nurses, health technologists, stomatologists, and psychologists trained in the sector.

The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) has repeatedly denied the existence of new regulations, stating that the immigration policy approved in 2015 remains in force. They have also emphasized that the measures do not prohibit the departure of Cuban doctors but allow for organized departures to ensure health services to the population.

Despite these assurances, the increasing loss of doctors and the country’s deep crisis continues to raise concerns about the state of healthcare in Cuba. The government’s efforts to regulate the departure of doctors reflect a larger struggle to retain vital medical personnel and maintain quality healthcare services for the population.