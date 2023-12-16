fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Late Afternoon in Gaza: Key Events on the Ground

Three Israeli hostages were accidentally shot and killed by IDF soldiers in Gaza, despite being shirtless and waving a white flag, sparking outrage and calls for further investigation.

In other incidents, a journalist from Al Jazeera was killed in an airstrike, and reports indicate that a deadly airstrike in a northern area of Gaza killed 14 people, mostly women and children. The IDF also carried out raids on two schools in northern Gaza where Hamas fighters were allegedly hiding.

The IDF also announced a humanitarian “tactical pause” in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, southern Gaza, to allow civilians to replenish basic supplies, although it’s unclear how many people were able to take advantage of the opportunity due to a lack of connectivity in the area.

Additionally, 2023 has been the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since 2005, with 477 Palestinians killed between January 1 and December 15. In the Red Sea, commercial maritime traffic remains under threat, with Houthi militants targeting ships. The U.S. Navy has also intercepted drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

These events provide a snapshot of the tense and volatile situation in Gaza, where violence and conflict continue to escalate. The ongoing humanitarian crisis and the loss of innocent lives highlight the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

