Filip Bradarić signed for Zrinjski | Sport

The current champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina presented a big reinforcement in the midfield.

An experienced midfielder Filip Bradarić (31) is a new member of Zrinjski from Mostar, with whom he agreed to cooperate until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The world vice-champion with Croatia, who won silver in Russia in 2018 in the checkered jersey, arrives at the “Pod Bijelim Brijegom” stadium as a free agent, after his contract with Saudi Al Ahli expired.

“HŠK Zrinjski will be his seventh club in his professional career after he played for HNK Hajduk and HNK Rijeka in the 1st HNL, then for Cagliari in Serie A and Celta in La Liga, and for Al-Ain and Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia “, the people of Mostar announced.

Bradarić left his biggest mark in Rijeka, for which he played more than 100 games, and in the 2016/17 season with Rijeka, he won the double crown – the championship and the Croatian Cup.

