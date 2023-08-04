Home » Updates to the Interoperability Model of the Public Administration: signaling of a new requirement for massive requests
News

Updates to the Interoperability Model of the Public Administration: signaling of a new requirement for massive requests

by admin

Pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 6 of the Guidelines on the technical interoperability of the Public Administrations, AgID has received, in the manner indicated in the Governance section of the model of the Agency’s website, a report for a new requirement regarding the identification of solutions for the consolidation of technical specifications relating to massive exchanges between Public Administrations resulting from non-punctual requests but on a considerable number of entities.

The request received and the related solution hypotheses are published in the github repository at the branch relating to the current cycle

Interested Public Administrations are invited to use the github tools (Issues or Pull requests) to participate in the consultation phase of the related proposals by 31 August 2023.

See also  Here are the "heroes of everyday life": Mattarella confers 33 honors to Merit

You may also like

PNC captures a dangerous gang member in the...

Seventy-five polling stations will work in Santa Marta

People’s Soldiers Rush to the Rescue: Building an...

He throws himself into the water for a...

FIFA investigates the Zambian coach after being accused...

The Ominous and Tense Prospect of a Former...

Atlético Huila presented its new reinforcement

Thanks to the great heart of the people...

The Organizational Department of the Municipal Party Committee...

Fugitive Mauricio Funes separates from Muyshondt and confirms...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy