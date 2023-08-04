Updates to the Interoperability Model of the Public Administration: signaling of a new requirement for massive requests

Pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 6 of the Guidelines on the technical interoperability of the Public Administrations, AgID has received, in the manner indicated in the Governance section of the model of the Agency’s website, a report for a new requirement regarding the identification of solutions for the consolidation of technical specifications relating to massive exchanges between Public Administrations resulting from non-punctual requests but on a considerable number of entities.

The request received and the related solution hypotheses are published in the github repository at the branch relating to the current cycle

Interested Public Administrations are invited to use the github tools (Issues or Pull requests) to participate in the consultation phase of the related proposals by 31 August 2023.

