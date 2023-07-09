Filip Petrushev remains in Crvena Zvezda | Sport

Filip Petrushev could stay at Red Star, the Spanish media write.

Marko Simonović signed for Crvena Zvezda, and his former teammate from Mega could stay to play together again. It is in question Filip Petrushev. The Spanish portal “Encestando” writes that the Serbian basketball player could sign a new contract and stay in Dusko Ivanovic’s team.

According to their information, “Zvezda and Petrushev are in secret negotiations regarding the extension of cooperation”. Filip is currently in America playing in the Summer League for Philadelphia and trying to fight for a spot in the NBA. However, looking at the Sixers’ signings and decisions like hiring Montrez Herrel, it seems they have different plans.

Other Euroleague teams are also interested in the Serbian basketball player. There was already speculation about the invitation of Maccabi from Tel Aviv. In the recently concluded season, Petrushev averaged 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per match.



Zvezda is preparing a new signing – will Petrushev stay? Nothing from the NBA League, the Spaniards claim that the negotiations are at an advanced stage!

