Home » Filip Petrushev remains in Crvena Zvezda | Sport
World

Filip Petrushev remains in Crvena Zvezda | Sport

by admin
Filip Petrushev remains in Crvena Zvezda | Sport

Filip Petrushev could stay at Red Star, the Spanish media write.

Source: MN PRESS

Marko Simonović signed for Crvena Zvezda, and his former teammate from Mega could stay to play together again. It is in question Filip Petrushev. The Spanish portal “Encestando” writes that the Serbian basketball player could sign a new contract and stay in Dusko Ivanovic’s team.

According to their information, “Zvezda and Petrushev are in secret negotiations regarding the extension of cooperation”. Filip is currently in America playing in the Summer League for Philadelphia and trying to fight for a spot in the NBA. However, looking at the Sixers’ signings and decisions like hiring Montrez Herrel, it seems they have different plans.

Other Euroleague teams are also interested in the Serbian basketball player. There was already speculation about the invitation of Maccabi from Tel Aviv. In the recently concluded season, Petrushev averaged 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per match.


See description

Zvezda is preparing a new signing – will Petrushev stay? Nothing from the NBA League, the Spaniards claim that the negotiations are at an advanced stage!

Hide description

Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 8 1 / 8 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 8 2 / 8 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 8 3 / 8 AD Source: MARKO METLAS/© MN PRESS, ALL RIGHTS RESERVEDNo. image: 8 4 / 8 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 8 5 / 8 Source: Mondo/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 8 6 / 8 AD Source: Mondo/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 8 7 / 8 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 8 8 / 8

BONUS VIDEO:

00:38 Someone simulates the sound of the police while Petrushev makes a statement Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

See also  Germany, polls open for the first elections without Merkel. Record of undecided

You may also like

Mallorca Live Festival sets a date for its...

The new buoy barrier against migrants in Texas

Zelensky Defies Agreement: Ukrainian President Brings Azov Battalion...

Storm on the BBC, famous conductor under accusation:...

The first openly gay head of state of...

Armed Civilians Kill and Burn Two People in...

Early presidential elections in Uzbekistan, Mirziyoyev towards certain...

Never go to the bathroom with your cell...

AEW: Fight Forever (Xbox Series X | S...

Carini, the convent of the Capuchin nuns vandalized...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy