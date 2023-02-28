It has been a long time since fans of Elder Ring were waiting for the announcement of the first major expansion of the game, and today From Software has finally revealed it, albeit without providing us with a release date.

The Japanese studio has revealed the name of the expansion, Shadow of Erdtree, explaining that it is “currently in development” and showing a first artwork that shows us a woman on a horse. For now nothing else is known about the expansion, so we just have to wait for news!