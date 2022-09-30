Home World [Finance 100 Seconds]Meta will implement the biggest budget cut since its establishment | Korean chips | Iranian oil exports | U.S. sanctions
Beijing time:2022-09-30 06:32

[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 30, 2022]Please watch today’s 100 seconds of finance.

Fed’s Eagle King: Price rises will cool next year

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday (29th) reiterated his stance on raising interest rates to fight inflation. He expects U.S. inflation to start to decline in 2023, but how fast will it decline? It remains to be seen, he also believes that the situation in the UK will not affect the US economy.

Meta to implement biggest budget cut since founding

Bloomberg reported that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced at an internal meeting on Thursday (29th) the company’s first major budget reduction plan since its establishment, including team restructuring and freezing of personnel recruitment, and said that the era of rapid growth It has come to an end.

South Korean chip production falls 1.7% in August, first drop in 4 years

Bloomberg reported that South Korean chip production fell 1.7% in August from a year earlier, the first drop in more than four years, suggesting a slowdown in global chip demand and a gloomy outlook for the semiconductor industry.

The United States imposed sanctions on companies involved in Iran’s petrochemical and oil trade, including several Chinese firms, on Thursday (29), putting pressure on Tehran as Iran seeks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

