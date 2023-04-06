“It’s time to make room for a new leader and new forces. It’s time to step back from the front row with the others. I have decided not to run for leadership SDP at the party’s September convention a Jyväskylä. It wasn’t an easy decision, but I think it’s the right one.” With a post about Instagram the outgoing premier Sanna Marin announced his resignation as leader of the social democrats Finnsspecifying that he will not run again for another mandate.

The decision comes following the electoral defeat in the elections of April 2nd, which saw the victory of the conservatives. At the end of one bare characterized by a prolonged heads-up, the leader of the Coalition national Petteri Orpo claimed victory, granted by Marinwhich ruled out entering a new government if the future prime minister Petteri Orpo will choose to ally with the left rather than with the far right. “I don’t think it’s likely that I myself am part of the squad ministerial“, he said Marin. “I was not offered an international assignment. I will continue to work as deputy“, explained the Social Democrat leader. Referring to the “great honour” of leading the government for the past three and a half years, Marin, who has become an internationally recognized figure during her tenure, also confided in “exceptionally difficult times”. “I have to admit frankly that my resistance has been put to the test over the years,” she explained.

The 37 Anne Marinwell known abroad, very popular at home, also thanks to an exemplary management of the pandemic, moved the Social Democrats to the left in the electoral campaign, focusing on welfare and above all on education which he believes is capable of making the country’s wealth go back up, instead attributing the increase in public debt only to the pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine and saying he is against any spending cut. There Orpo coalition instead he calls for austerity measures for 6 billion euros, to bring the public debt back to the virtuous values ​​of the EU. THE True Finns instead they express openly anti-migrant and Eurosceptic positions, starting with the request not to respect the commitment for climate neutrality in 2035, without denying the old long-term goal of ‘Fixit’, the exit of the Finland from the European Union.