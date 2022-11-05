The Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin was exonerated yesterday by the investigation into videos that filmed her dancing at some parties, the first to emerge last August. There is “no reason to suspect the prime minister of unlawful conduct in the exercise of her duties or of negligence with respect to her official duties”, claims the investigation conducted by Tuomas Poysti, chancellor of justice. This summer Marin said he had spent “an evening with friends” and that the videos had been “shot in private places”.

“I am a human being. And I too sometimes desire joy, light and fun in the midst of these dark clouds,” he said. However, there were numerous complaints to the Chancellor who claimed that Marin was not fit for work “because of alcohol consumption” and claimed that her behavior was inappropriate for a prime minister. According to Marin’s allegations, after those videos, she undermined Finland’s “reputation and safety”.

But the head of justice explained that the complaints did not establish that Marin had omitted or jeopardized a “specific official duty”. Evaluating the “moral and social” dimension of a prime minister’s recreational activities is “a matter for parliament”, said Poysti, adding that “political responsibility is periodically assessed even in democratic elections”.