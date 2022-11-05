Home Sports The new Honda CB 125 R model 2023 has been unveiled
The new Honda CB 125 R model 2023 has been unveiled

The model year 2023 of the Honda CB125R, the entry level version of the Neo Sports Café range, receives the new Mat Crypton Silver Metallic color and changes to the other three known colors. The Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic takes on a “total black” connotation, while the Mat Jeans Blue Metallic and the Candy Chromosphere Red are retouched in detail. All these new color variants will be exhibited at the Honda stand at Eicma 2022.

technique

Nothing changes from a technical and cycling point of view. The engine is already the 4-valve twin-cam bike with 15 HP maximum power, Euro5 approved, while the fork is a Showa SFF-BP, or Separate Fork Function Big Piston, with 41 mm upside-down stems, a real rarity on a motorcycle of this displacement.

