The model year 2023 of the Honda CB125R, the entry level version of the Neo Sports Café range, receives the new Mat Crypton Silver Metallic color and changes to the other three known colors. The Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic takes on a “total black” connotation, while the Mat Jeans Blue Metallic and the Candy Chromosphere Red are retouched in detail. All these new color variants will be exhibited at the Honda stand at Eicma 2022.