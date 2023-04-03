While the war in Ukraine is going through a period of relative stagnation awaiting reciprocal counter-offensives, on an economic level the the disastrous effects of neoliberal economic policy followed by the European Union. I am referring to the results of the Finnish general elections, which saw the defeat of the government of Sanna Marinsupporter of joining Europe and NATO, in favor of the politics of the center-right party and the sovereigns.

The real cause of this electoral outcome is the impressive growth that has occurred in Finland of‘inflationwhich rose to 8.8%, and the consequent diffusion among voters of the belief that all of this depends on the lack of a common policy of theEuropean Union and by the fact that the latter protects the situation of economically stronger countries and damages economically weaker countries, even admitting the existence of tax havens (declared legitimate by the European Court of Justice itself), in which companies that work in countries with higher taxes.

What is worrying is that the idea that the European Union does not ensure economic and social equality of the member countries, since it grants definitive decision-making power to the Council of Ministers of the various countries, in which the stronger ones, such as Germany, Holland and France, have the upper hand against the weaker ones.

In short, if Europe does not entrust decision-making power to Parliament and above all maintains the illogical coexistence of a single European market with the internal markets supported by each state, it will never be able to pursue economic and social equality between nations, as required by article 11 of our Constitution, and as the European Treaties themselves proclaim with in the forefront the Treaty of Maastricht.

The new anti-immigration plan, which will be approved tomorrow by the Council of Ministers, appears astray. Even here, even the slightest lucidity of ideas is lacking, since the inhuman concept of the refoulement of migrants is insisted upon, through agreements with African countries and above all with Tunisia. Where we are in the presence of an epochal phenomenonwhich certainly cannot be stopped on a diplomatic level, or on that of the fight against smugglers, but only with far-reaching planning that brings all of Africa to the average economic levels that exist in the West.

This is the only real tool to curb the biblical outcome of poor populations hitherto exploited to the maximum by the oppression of the so-called civilized countries of the West.

Also regarding the activation of the Pnrr our government demonstrates an extreme poverty of ideas and does not realize that the small-scale remedies proposed by the new procurement code will not be able to solve the problem, which does not consist in the incapacity of public administrations, but in the fact that they encounter insurmountable difficulties in proceeding with tenders (which always more often they are deserted) or the direct assignment of works and services to individual economic operators, while everything would have been resolved very easily if the governments of the last thirty years, and especially the latest law on competition n. 118/2022 by Mario Draghi, had not imposed: “to remove the regulatory obstacles of a regulatory and administrative nature to the opening of the markets”, transforming our very valid public economic bodies and public companies into private joint stock companies, which certainly would have been able to fully implement the Pnrr, as happened at the time with the piano Marshallto which, not surprisingly, our President of the Republic referred Sergio Mattarella.

As always, I conclude that our salvation lies in the current Constitution, which provides for the coordination of public and private economic initiatives (art. 41 of the Constitution) and not the transfer to the market, i.e. the pursuit of individualistic interests, goods and essential public services which must only pursue purposes of public interest.