On November 18, local time, the Finnish Border Guard stated in a statement that Finland plans to build a fence with wire along the Finland-Russia border from 2023.

According to a report by the Associated Press on November 19, on the 18th, the Finnish Border Guard announced plans to build a fence with iron wire along the Finland-Russia border from 2023.

According to the plan, the first 3 kilometers will be built at the border crossing in the eastern Finnish town of Imatra, and will eventually be extended to 200 kilometers.

In October of this year, Finnish Prime Minister Marin said that parliamentarians reached a consensus on the construction of the fence. The project is expected to cost 380 million euros and is scheduled to be completed in 2026. Marin said at the time that the main purpose of building the fence was to help the military monitor the border and prevent possible large-scale illegal immigration.

Finland was the last of Russia’s EU neighbors to close its borders to Russian tourists from September 30. Russian citizens holding Schengen visas will not be able to enter Finland after the measure takes effect. But Finnish Foreign Minister Haavisto said at the time that Russian citizens were still allowed to travel to Finland to visit relatives, work or study. Russian citizens traveling to Finland in the future will need to apply for a visa in advance at a center in Russia and will need to obtain an invitation from a business or personal contact.

Finland shares a long border with Russia at around 1,300 kilometers, the longest among EU member states. After the Russian-Ukrainian conflict broke out, Finland and Sweden, which had been neutral for a long time and did not participate in the military alliance, decided to join NATO. In July this year, the two countries formally signed the accession protocol at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. Up to now, NATO member states have basically approved the protocol according to their own procedures, but the Turkish government has not yet ratified it.

