Summary:According to foreign media reports, the Social Democratic Party of Finland’s ruling party lost in the parliamentary election on the 2nd. Finnish Prime Minister Marin has conceded defeat, and the conservative leader Olpo is expected to become the next prime minister of Finland.

According to foreign media reports, the Social Democratic Party of Finland’s ruling party lost in the parliamentary election on the 2nd. Finnish Prime Minister Marin has conceded defeat, and the conservative leader Olpo is expected to become the next prime minister of Finland.

The conservative center-right National Coalition Party (NCP), led by Olbo, won 48 of the 200-seat parliament, ahead of the far-right Finns Party, according to data from all votes already counted by the Finnish justice ministry. 46 seats and 43 for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Earlier, in a speech at campaign headquarters, Olpo declared victory and began negotiations with other parties to form a government coalition.

Finnish Prime Minister Marin also admitted that the Social Democrats lost in the parliamentary elections. In 2019, Marin, who was only 34 years old, became the prime minister of Finland, becoming the youngest incumbent prime minister in the world at the time.

Original title: Finnish ruling party loses in parliamentary election Prime Minister Marin admits defeat