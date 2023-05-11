Fiorello in Viva Rai 2 takes the field to save the pediatric hospital in Taormina

by siciliafan.it – ​​17 seconds ago

Are you on Telegram? Do you like our news? Follow the SiciliaFan channel! Sign up by clicking here! Fiorello also launched a heartfelt appeal during the Viva Rai2 broadcast to save the Pediatric Heart Surgery Center of the San…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Fiorello in Viva Rai 2 takes the field to save the pediatric hospital of Taormina appeared 17 seconds ago in the online newspaper siciliafan.it».