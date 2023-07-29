Fiorentina return to the Conference League: now the Viola need a new backbone | First page

UEFA took its time, perhaps even too much, in making a decision for a months-long investigation into the creative finance operations operated by Juventus. In the end, the decision came and for the second consecutive year, after the final reached last season, Fiorentina will play in the UEFA Conference League. A decision that will profoundly change the Viola’s calendar who will find themselves playing four competitions in the coming season: championship, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa and, of course, Conference League. In short, the commitments of the Viola risk being as dense as ever and could even be break through the quota 60 races achieved last year. It goes without saying that for a full agenda and revenues from the competition that will return to replenish the coffers of the lilies, market strategies will inevitably change as well.

THE OFFICIAL NOTE ON THE EXCLUSION OF JUVENTUS

ENERGY – In reality, at least informally, Fiorentina was already aware of the fact that Juventus would most likely have been excluded, with consequent repechage within the Cinderella of the European Cups. The purchase of Arthur testifies to this but, even more, that of Parisi, a player bought into a role where Viola was already well covered. And this is because to face the Conference again, replacements of the same level will be needed in every area of ​​the field to prevent precious energies from draining away too quickly, also and above all in the league. Therefore, if the lily strategies do not change in substance, they will certainly have to do it in the form and above all in the times. SPINE – The Viola still need one reinforcement per department: a goalkeeper (Audero if Inter don’t sink the blow, the Pole will also be interested will record of Copenhagen), a defender to replace Igor and alongside Milenkovic (A smelter of Dinamo Zagreb is a concrete name), a midfielder (practically made for Infantino del Rosario Central) and a striker. The latter is the most complicated box to fill, because it would require the departure of one between Jovic and Cabral.

CABRAL IS ON THE MARKET, BUT ONLY ON THE PURPLE CONDITIONS

RUSH – In less than a month (August 24th and 31st) Viola will be called to play the playoffs in an inside-out match. It will be essential that the new signings are perfectly integrated into the game mechanics for those two dates. So it is reasonable to expect a clear and serious acceleration for the objectives that the management is paying attention tonow being able to put a participation in the Cup on the table, which certainly doesn’t suck for possible new signings.

