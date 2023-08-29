Home » Fire at Ada Bojana | Info
World

Fire at Ada Bojana | Info

by admin
Fire at Ada Bojana | Info

The cause of the fire on Ada Bojana is currently unknown, and will be determined by the experts who have been hired.

Source: MONDO/Sandra Todorović

Two houses burned tonight in a fire on the right branch of Ada Bojana, reports Vijesti. The fire was reported to the Ulcinj Protection and Rescue Service around 6 p.m. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and it will be determined by the experts who have been hired.

According to unofficial information, the fire was caused by installations. There were no people in the houses at the time of the fire, so no one was injured. Firefighters managed to prevent further spread of the fire, and the fire was localized around 7 pm.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:55 The Celex factory is on fire, Nadluski firefighters put out the fire Source: Video plus

Source: Video plus

(WORLD)

See also  Modernization on the path of peaceful development

You may also like

TRANSPORTATION MIT at work on the Alpine passes....

Former Mayor Ernesto Muyshondt Faces Preliminary Hearing for...

the images of his grave in the cemetery...

Barro, review of his album Constimordor (2023)

OPEL Space for the new Vivaro at the...

streaming still on the rise, vinyl and CD...

A Pakistani court suspended the three-year prison sentence...

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, crítica de “Australian...

Tokyo denounces hostile climate in China for the...

Photos from the Notting Hill Carnival

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy