Fire at Ada Bojana | Info

The cause of the fire on Ada Bojana is currently unknown, and will be determined by the experts who have been hired.

Source: MONDO/Sandra Todorović

Two houses burned tonight in a fire on the right branch of Ada Bojana, reports Vijesti. The fire was reported to the Ulcinj Protection and Rescue Service around 6 p.m. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and it will be determined by the experts who have been hired.

According to unofficial information, the fire was caused by installations. There were no people in the houses at the time of the fire, so no one was injured. Firefighters managed to prevent further spread of the fire, and the fire was localized around 7 pm.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:55 The Celex factory is on fire, Nadluski firefighters put out the fire Source: Video plus

Source: Video plus

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

