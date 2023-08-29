European Volleyball, Italy in the semifinals of the European Championship – breaking latest news

by Pierfrancesco Catucci

Mazzanti’s girls also beat France (25-14, 29-27, 25-13) despite a second set in pain but then Egonu, Antropova and Pietrini “straighten” the match and the Azzurri detach the pass for Brussels

When it seems that the match is all downhill and it is enough to let oneself be carried away by the current, Italy swerves, risks getting stuck, but in the end finds the strength to get back into the right flow. The Azzurri also beat France 3-0 (25-14, 29-27, 25-13) in the quarter-finals of the European Championship and book the flight to Brussels — leaving on Wednesday 30 August directly from Florence — where they will play the semi-final on Friday of the continental tournament against the winner of the quarter-final this afternoon between Daniele Santarelli’s Turkey (one of the favourites, after winning the Nations League) and Stefano Lavarini’s Poland (the most dangerous outsider).

Under the eyes of the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò and the number one of Fiorentina Rocco Commisso, in the authority gallery at the Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy still presents itself with Antropova opposite owner. The blues stroll in the first set but suffer the return of the French in the second. They go under, get wrapped up in some rotations, are more foul than usual and have to resort first to the class of Egonu (on the field for the traditional double substitution) and then of Antropova and Pietrini to get out of the quicksand in which they had gotten themselves caught. Some difficulties to take that necessary further step of growth, also because from Friday, whoever will be the opponent, the level will skyrocket. No training surprises for Davide Mazzanti who confirms Orro at the dribble, Antropova opposite, Pietrini and Sylla spikers, Lubian and Danesi central with Fersino free.

Italy immediately starts very strong with Orro’s turn to serve who immediately digs the furrow (7-0) and directs the set. The blue ones play on velvet, the setter serves her attackers with Cencelli’s hand and they all respond presently. The French defense wall is unable to put up much resistance and Italy sinks the blow, limiting itself to managing the situation with few inaccuracies and an always high pace. Until the error in the service of the transalpine central Sylves who puts the seal on the partial. France reacts with pride, growing above all in reception and building with good quality, driven by the opposite Gicquel. Italy slips into a tunnel of inaccuracies: Antropova is more foul than usual and only the double substitution with Egonu and Bosio in place of Orro and the Italian-Russian shakes the team. In jerks, the Azzurri recover the break from disadvantage, cancel two set points (the first granted to their opponents in this European) and, with a newfound Antropova (returned to the field) and a solid Pietrini, breathe a big sigh of relief. The French suffer the psychological backlash, they try to react at the start of the third set, but the Azzurri don’t make the same mistake as just before and continue to push with the game in the center: they immediately put a fair margin between themselves and their opponents and then administer up to the success that is worth a pass to the semi-final in Brussels.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

