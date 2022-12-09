Home World Fire in a large shopping center near Moscow
World

Fire in a large shopping center near Moscow

by admin
Fire in a large shopping center near Moscow

MOSCA – A fire has broken out in the large Mega Khimki shopping mall, northwest of Moscow. The Tass agency reports that the entire structure is engulfed in flames, which have spread over an area of ​​7,000 square meters.

The general directorate of the ministry for emergencies in the Moscow region said that “the roof of the building, covering an area of ​​250 square meters, is on fire”. The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources has for its part ensured that no excess of the maximum permitted values ​​of pollutants in the air around Mega Khimki has been recorded.

