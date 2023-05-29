Fire in Canada, a car crosses a road in the middle of the flames – Corriere TV

Images of the fire in Nova Scotia taken by a camera positioned on the dashboard

A major fire has engulfed the city of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The images, recorded by a camera positioned on the dashboard, show a car venturing into the flames in Hammonds Plains. Columns of smoke completely darken the sky as fire envelops the sides of the road. The fire caused disruptions in the electricity supply and forced the evacuation of some communities. A state of emergency has also been declared and will remain in effect for seven days. (LaPresse)