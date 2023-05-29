Home » Coelacanth stolen from primeval park back
News

Coelacanth stolen from primeval park back

by admin
Coelacanth stolen from primeval park back

A replica of a coelacanth stolen from the primeval park in Sebnitz in the district of Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains has turned up again. According to reporters, the figure, which weighs around 50 kilograms, was discovered near the park in the forest. She is undamaged. It is still unclear who stole the replica on Ascension Day or the weekend after. The fact that the figure was no longer standing on the concrete base was only discovered later by the operators of the primeval park.

Ideal value higher than material value

According to the police, the value of the figure is around 500 euros. The officials had meanwhile asked for witnesses. First the “Saxon newspaperThe park operators had also explained to the newspaper that the ideal value of the approximately 70 centimeters long, silver-colored painted sculpture was higher because the founder of the primeval park had made it himself in a complex manual process.

Coelacanth as a living animal of evolution

Coelacanths belong to the group of bony fish. They were thought to be extinct by 1938. But now they keep ending up as by-catch in fishing nets off the Comoros Islands and Sulawesi (Indonesia). Relatives of the coelacanth are said to have lived more than 360 million years ago, so they are considered a type of living fossil.

See also  Inventory of the population of 31 provinces: Guangdong is the most prosperous and the northeast continues to grow negatively – yqqlm

You may also like

In 2022, the state of my country’s marine...

“Freedom and Change” calls on both sides of...

World Multiple Sclerosis Day

Venezuela: PDVSA and Chevron increase oil production

‘Suspicion of preferential treatment for children’ Election Commission,...

Guática, Mistrató and Quinchía were affected by the...

The crossing will be closed at the Epplehaus

In 2022, the quality of the national ecological...

Council of Europe: Incitement marred the Turkish elections

Attorney’s Office stops technology and innovation center in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy